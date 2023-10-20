LISTEN | Embracing change with a vibrant young team

“I had met one of the senior management team members six year ago. He spoke glowingly about the spirit at Tyson and back then suggested we join the franchise.
"We communicated periodically and he regularly mentioned it. When I contacted him and suggested we talk, the deal was wrapped up quickly.
"We now have the opportunity to open franchises throughout the Eastern Cape.”
At Tyson they have discovered that it is not business as usual.
“We have discovered that Tyson do business differently and constantly work at redefining the industry by embracing change and challenging accepted convention.
"Our clients have the winning edge due to our collective expertise, which enables us to be market leaders.”
“Most importantly, we believe that people matter and that everyone is important. We care about our clients, our employees, our agents and our communities. We also have a set of values that guide our internal conduct as well as our relationships.
"They form the solid foundation on which we base our performance and our conduct.
“As a pioneering and progressive team, Tyson embraces the latest technology, professionalism and hard work.
"With the support of our clients, we are helping to transform the face of the real estate industry in East London.”
Leigh Oberem, East London franchise holder of Tyson Properties, said the company’s success was based on solid business strategy, innovative marketing and partnering with the right people.
“We have built our award-winning brand by employing the right people who go out of their way to offer clients superior service.
"Our team works together to achieve a winning solution in every facet of our business.”
Tyson Properties was established in August 2005 by seasoned real estate expert Chris Tyson and businessman Gavin Cunningham with six agents in Morningside, Durban.
It now employs over 420 agents and employees in 26 offices in Gauteng, the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Tyson’s home turf, KwaZulu-Natal.
"Since opening our doors in East London a year ago, we have followed the company’s dictum of putting people first," she said.
"We are committed to creating a happy and professional working environment.
“When people work for Tyson they embrace the strong corporate identity, excellent operational systems, superior marketing, training and a vibrant company culture.
"These are the reasons that they have delivered measurable successes over the years.”
“Each year the company has exceeded its national forecasts, grown its footprint and increased its market share," Oberem added.
"Tyson is now a dominant player in most of the areas in which it operates, and were are determined to do the same in East London.”
She said though it was a relatively new franchise she felt "exceptionally fortunate" that the brand appeals to all buyers and sellers, as well as the rental market.
"We cater for everything, from niche properties to suburban homes and city apartments. We pride ourselves on attracting repeat business as we consistently deliver quality service and results.”
Before taking on the Tyson brand, Oberem had a small real estate company.
However, she and her partner decided that if they wanted to achieve the growth that would make a real difference to their fortunes, they should take on a national brand of exceptional standing.
