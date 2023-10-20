LISTEN | Saw the gap: truly a one-stop mortgage solution

For most people, especially first-time buyers, buying a home is fraught with decisions that they normally do not make and getting a bond is at the top of that list.
Jocelyn Carr, a partner and founder of Mortgage Master, which has offices in East London and Gqeberha, says her company has taken the uncertainty out of buying a property.
“We smooth the way for people to realise their property dreams by arranging pre-approved bonds. It’s one application that results in many home loan quotes.
"No more traipsing from bank to bank, having to prove income and insurability. And that is before making an offer on a property.
"It’s time-consuming, and the home you fall in love with might well be snapped up by someone else while you sweat over the fine print.”
With Mortgage Master, she said, the company will apply to all the banks and relevant financial institutions.
“Our service is not based on promises. We are property professionals who saw a massive service gap in the market and we had the credentials to fill it.
"We opened our doors in 2021."
Carr said their success is based on being truly a one-stop mortgage solution.
“Our first step, especially for first timers, is to sit down with the applier and go through their wants and needs, and then offer advice.
"We pride ourselves on our patience and our personalised service. Once we know what our potential clients need, we get to it immediately. We realise that time is of the essence.”
Often the first question that people need answered is “what is this going to cost us?”
“There is no cost to secure a bond approval and registration. Our service is free to the client. People ask us 'how do we make a living?'
"The banks pay us a once-off fee, so our service to the client is completely free. Plus, there is no charge for our time if we cannot secure a bond.”
Carr said the company’s success is built on attention to detail, dedication, persistence and tenacity.
“By leaving no stone unturned we offer our clients the best possible outcomes.”
“Our recognition awards so far are ‘National Top Achiever’, the ‘Newcomer '22 Award’ and the ‘National Top Support Award’.”
In the relatively short time that the company has been trading it has built strong relationships with all the banks and financial institutions.
“We negotiate with them on our clients’ behalf to get the deal that suits their affordability.
"We tie up any loose ends, which makes it easy for the banks to process the application, and this takes the stress off our clients.
"No back-and-forwarding because applications are incomplete.
“Nine out of ten clients who get pre-approved with us get a bond. It’s a good success rate. We negotiate hard on behalf of our client.
"The average interest rate reduction we secure is 0,61%, which over the life of the bond is a substantial saving.”
While the offices are based in Eastern Cape’s two main cities, Carr said their services extend across the whole of the Eastern Cape, and anywhere else in South Africa.
