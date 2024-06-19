Rand breaks below R18/$, JSE soars above 81,000 points
The tie-up between the five parties in the GNU could bring large offshore inflows into SA assets in the near term, says JPMorgan
The rand broke below R18 to the dollar for the first time since August as the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa and the prospect of a new “market-friendly” government lifted sentiment...
