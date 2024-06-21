It's Business Awards time again
Celebrate those 'little guy heroes' -- nominate a hardworking entrepreneur who helps carry the economy with everyday initiative and grit
Border-Kei Chamber of Business is calling for nominations for its 2024 business awards. The second annual event will showcase businesses and organisations whose workplace achievements are inspirational and positively impact the Border-Kei region and economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.