It's Business Awards time again

Celebrate those 'little guy heroes' -- nominate a hardworking entrepreneur who helps carry the economy with everyday initiative and grit

By SIVENATHI GOSA - 21 June 2024

Border-Kei Chamber of Business is calling for nominations for its 2024 business awards. The second annual event will showcase businesses and organisations whose workplace achievements are inspirational and positively impact the Border-Kei region and economy...

