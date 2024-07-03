Santam tosses cat among panelbeating pigeons
Appointment of race equity activist as procurement consultant sparks 'conflict of interest' accusations
Santam’s recent appointment of Filum Ho as its senior procurement consultant has ruffled some feathers in panelbeating circles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.