R9m surfs into East London with Waveski world champs
Some competitors worked their way up from Cape Town and would continue touring, mainly to wildlife destinations
The 10-day World Waveski Surfing Championships, heading for its finale on Sunday at Nahoon Reef, has attracted over 100 participants from 14 countries, bringing about R9m new revenue into the city...
