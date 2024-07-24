Tide is slowly turning for distressed SA household finances
2024 could be the first year since 2020 in which the increase in average nominal take-home pay beats inflation
SA salaries and wages increased at a slower rate than inflation in 2022 and 2023, leaving households worse off and able to afford less with the money they were earning. But some recent economic data releases suggest an increase in household buying power may be on the cards in 2024...
