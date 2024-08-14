Business

Sanlam edges closer to sealing Assupol acquisition

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the R6.5bn deal

14 August 2024
Michelle Gumede
Industrial Reporter

The Competition Commission has approved Sanlam’s R6.5bn bid to acquire smaller rival Assupol, but stipulated a moratorium on retrenchments for three years as a condition. ..

