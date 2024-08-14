Sanlam edges closer to sealing Assupol acquisition
The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the R6.5bn deal
The Competition Commission has approved Sanlam’s R6.5bn bid to acquire smaller rival Assupol, but stipulated a moratorium on retrenchments for three years as a condition. ..
