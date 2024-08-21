Business

SA inflation slows to lowest level in three years

The figure supports expectations for monetary policy easing in the coming months

Premium
21 August 2024
Nompilo Goba
Companies & Markets Reporter

SA’s inflation rate slowed to 4.6% in July, the lowest in three years, bolstering the argument for a potential rate cut by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB)...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 BMW X2 sDrive18i
Congo hopes to receive first mpox vaccines by next week | REUTERS