Digital platform economy could be game-changer for SA, report shows
Between 2010 and 2022, the world’s top 20 firms shifted from being resource-driven (36% to 7%) to being dominated by digital platforms (16% to 56%)
The digital platform economy could inject more than R90bn into SA’s economy by 2035, according to a new report by Naspers, the JSE’s largest group. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.