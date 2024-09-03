Under-fire MTN CEO Ralph Mupita addresses letter to staff to allay their concerns

MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita has moved swiftly to allay employees’ concerns following allegations from multiple sources against his leadership, favouritism and under-performance of the group.

He told staff the company had governance processes in place to address all employee matters, including those concerning senior leadership.

This comes after Sunday Times reported there was a revolt from executives at Africa’s biggest mobile network operator who are unhappy about Mupita’s leadership style, what they perceive as lack of accountability and favouritism.

In a note to employees on Monday, Mupita said: “Some of you may have seen the Sunday Times article yesterday in which various allegations were made about our company. I thought it was important that you hear directly from me about our position on the matters raised in the article."

Mupita said these matters were being addressed by the MTN board.

He said the board was going through the necessary processes to understand the matters. He reminded staff of MTN’s communication policy and where to address any queries. “Again, we are committed to continuing working in the best interest of our stakeholders, including yourselves, our valued MTNers. As the group board works through its processes, I encourage all of us to remain focused on delivering on our operational strategic priorities.”