Business

Media24 boss Ishmet Davidson on the way out

Davidson ‘will retire’ as group CEO and step down as a board member effective September 9

Premium
05 September 2024
Mudiwa Gavaza
Technology Correspondent

Media24 boss Ishmet Davidson is stepping down, having made sweeping changes at the Naspers owned publisher in the last year, with immediate effect. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AFCON 2023 | Cape Verde v South Africa | Full Penalty Shootout | Ronwen ...
Siphesihle Ndlovu confident in Bafana during Afcon qualifiers