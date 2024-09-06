Business

Land Bank finally reaches agreement with lenders

The bank has been negotiating a debt restructuring since its 2020 default

Premium
06 September 2024
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

The Land Bank has reached a landmark agreement with its international and local lenders on the restructuring of its debt after several attempts over roughly the past four years...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and ...
VIDEO CORRECTION: Shein's pop-up store ruffles South African retail sector | ...