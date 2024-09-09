Lawyers representing more than 1,000 victims of the world’s worst listeriosis outbreak in recorded history say they have new evidence linking SA’s biggest food producer, Tiger Brands, to the tragedy and are calling on the firm to immediately settle with victims.
A listeriosis outbreak that killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000 more was traced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility in March 2018, after children at a Johannesburg creche fell ill after eating processed meat products from the factory.
NICD researchers conducted further tests earlier in 2024 yielding more evidence linking the listeriosis infections to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane site, according to the claimants’ law firm, Richard Spoor Incorporated (RSI) Attorneys.
Tiger Brands agreed to the certification of the class action in 2018 but denied any liability. It then sought to obtain documents from other meat producers and laboratories in SA covering the listeriosis outbreak, but was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
The listeriosis victims represented by RSI Attorneys have already filed a claim for damages, seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, but say they would prefer to settle out of court. They are expected to hold a media conference on Monday afternoon.
Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims
Health & Science Correspondent
