Business

East London port welcomes two new tugs

The first new vessels in over 70 years are essential to the port's efficiency

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 10 September 2024

East London welcomed the arrival of two new tugs at the weekend — and about time too, said quite a few voices in the crowd at the water's edge. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WHO chief says the world needs to 'wake up' and help Sudan | REUTERS
Fisherman says migrant's phone rang as body pulled from Channel | REUTERS