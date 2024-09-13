Business

Macpherson wants SIU to investigate top landlords

The public works & infrastructure minister is concerned that the government is not getting value for money

Premium
13 September 2024
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of mismanagement and irregular payments made in regard to the properties under the state’s management. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gone Native
The Ultimate Challenge with Lando Norris | LEGO Technic