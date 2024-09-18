Inflation cools for third consecutive month
Stats SA says August inflation rate is the lowest since 2021
Consumer inflation slowed for the third consecutive month, moderating to 4.4% in August from 4.6% in July. This was below consensus expectations, which forecast inflation would remain at 4.6% or slow slightly to 4.5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.