HSBC exits SA in deal with FirstRand and Absa
The London-based lender has had a presence in SA since 1995
British multinational bank HSBC is exiting SA in a process that will see it transfer its clients and banking assets and liabilities to the country’s most valuable banking group, FirstRand, and smaller rival Absa...
