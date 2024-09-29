Eastern Cape Cape and KZN residential vacancies lead the field
Despite uptick in vacancies in Q2, the first half of 2024 shows the lowest average annual national vacancy rate since 2016
The Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal lead the field in residential rental vacancies for the year's second quarter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.