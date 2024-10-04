Business

Metair to snap up distressed parts distributor AutoZone for R290m

In the event that AutoZone's actual net working capital at the closing date is less thanR344m, Metair has the right to terminate the agreement

04 October 2024
Michelle Gumede
Industrial Reporter

Battery and automotive components manufacturer Metair has agreed to pay R290m to acquire AutoZone, the largest privately held retailer of automotive parts in SA, which is undergoing corporate rescue...

