Financial services group Sanlam has completed the acquisition of smaller rival Assupol after all conditions to the transaction have been fulfilled.
The implementation date of the deal was October 7, Sanlam said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Assupol represents a strong strategic fit within the Sanlam group and will be integrated into the retail mass business in SA,” Sanlam said.
“The retail mass segment is a strategic priority for Sanlam, and we are committed to providing significant focus and support to ensure sustained growth in this market,” the group said.
The deal, which was first announced in February, results in SA’s largest nonbanking financial services group acquiring Assupol through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanlam Life Insurance.
With a market cap of about R190bn on the JSE, Sanlam operates throughout Africa, India, Malaysia and several other countries, providing financial solutions such as life and general insurance, financial planning, retirement, investments and wealth management to institutional clients and consumers.
Sanlam completes acquisition of Assupol
Assupol will be integrated into Sanlam’s retail mass business in SA
Financial services group Sanlam has completed the acquisition of smaller rival Assupol after all conditions to the transaction have been fulfilled.
The implementation date of the deal was October 7, Sanlam said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Assupol represents a strong strategic fit within the Sanlam group and will be integrated into the retail mass business in SA,” Sanlam said.
“The retail mass segment is a strategic priority for Sanlam, and we are committed to providing significant focus and support to ensure sustained growth in this market,” the group said.
The deal, which was first announced in February, results in SA’s largest nonbanking financial services group acquiring Assupol through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanlam Life Insurance.
With a market cap of about R190bn on the JSE, Sanlam operates throughout Africa, India, Malaysia and several other countries, providing financial solutions such as life and general insurance, financial planning, retirement, investments and wealth management to institutional clients and consumers.
Sanlam edges closer to sealing Assupol acquisition
Since Paul Hanratty assumed leadership as group CEO in 2020, Sanlam has been aggressively expanding through acquisitions to strengthen its insurance division.
Assupol, which began in 1913 as a burial society, is the holding company of the Assupol group of companies that operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Assupol Life and Assupol Investment.
Assupol Life offers funeral cover, life cover, and pre- and post-retirement and savings products to individual clients and funeral cover to group schemes in SA. By June 2023, it had generated gross insurance premium revenue of more than R5bn.
The merger has been touted as a strategic move that will further strengthen the two companies’ position in the market and enhance their ability to provide comprehensive insurance solutions.
The proposed deal was set in motion after long-time Assupol shareholders Bidvest, which holds 46.02% of Assupol’s securities, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), holding 19.41% of Assupol, announced they intended to dispose of their respective shareholdings.
Former Assupol manager gets four-year sentence for R1.6m fraud
The Assupol board of directors had decided on Sanlam as a potential buyer after considerable deliberation and assessment of the potential advantages for all stakeholders, the company said.
Assupol is listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange. After the merger, Assupol intends to continue trading under its own brand.
In July, Business Day reported that niche private banking and wealth management group Investec was in line for a R1.7bn cash injection from the proposed acquisition, as it owns a stake in Assupol through one of its subsidiaries.
With Michelle Gumede
mackenziej@arena.africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos