Sars takes aim at tax-dodging holders of crypto assets and trades
It says more than 5.8-million South Africans hold a crypto asset
Sars is concerned that crypto assets and trades are not being declared by taxpayers on their tax returns, and is taking action to tighten its monitoring to ensure compliance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.