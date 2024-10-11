In 2020 an opportunity came along with some conditions she was unready for.
“My mentor advised me to reject the offer and rather grow naturally and I am really glad that I took the advice.”
“A journey to success is seldom a solo trip. People must learn to co-exist with their competitors, and to build symbiotic and mutualistic relationships with others.”
She has embraced the need to slow down and lean on her support system — family and friends — while investing in her mental health.
“As a business owner, I am the biggest asset of the company. I need to constantly fill up my cup.”
In 2021 she was awarded a mobile kitchen by the Eastern Cape premier's office.
“By March 2024, I was the only service provider catering for the Premier League games that were held at Border Cricket East London.
"That moment screamed 'success' — and it felt amazing.
“I would like to be remembered as the girl who changed the narrative," she said.
"I grew up in an eKasi (township), where drugs and alcohol were freely available, and the highest job title was being a well-known gangster.
"I dared myself to be successful — and to bring that change back to my community.”
Big in her goal cloud is enhancing her role in the local economy, including by reaching other regions and contributing to job creation.
“Kwa Kuhle will serve the community by building the confidence of aspiring entrepreneurs, and by educating and guiding them on how to start and maintain successful and profitable businesses.”
Stepping in as 'big sister' in rural communities
'Couples move to bigger cities because they want to grow in their professions, and this means they leave home and the responsibilities they had there'
Siphokuhle Matiwane is the founder and managing director of Kwa Kuhle African Cuisine, an East London startup that is not only a catering company but also offers décor solutions and events planning.
Matiwane, who started cooking for her classmates for extra cash back in 2018, says her passion is firmly entrenched in serving people.
“I set up my own business formally in 2020, after I was retrenched in 2019.
"While earning a profitable living was a motivational force, I also found my niche.
"I have moulded Kwa Kuhle as a 'big sister' to the rural community.
"Young couples move to bigger cities because they want to grow in their professions, and this means they leave home and the responsibilities they had there.
"Failure to deliver on these commitments means support is not returned.”
Kwa Kuhle’s growth has depended on her appreciating that she is always ready to learn.
