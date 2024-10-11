When creativity blurs the lines between work and play

Gary Nlovu owns two dynamic digital media solutions companies in East London, Multimedia Worx and Legends Creative Hub.
Mentoring youngsters means bridging the gap between artistic talent and a sustainable livelihood
Gary Nlovu owns two dynamic digital media solutions companies in East London, Multimedia Worx and Legends Creative Hub.
Together, they encompass a music school, photography and film studios, live streaming, podcast and broadcast services, a multipurpose intimate conference and events venue for hire, a media skills academy that teaches youth employable media skills, graphic design, music and film production and artist management, a restaurant, and an incubator fostering artistic entrepreneurship.
“It’s challenging leading the development of innovative solutions that enable creatives to thrive, while also breaking barriers in various sectors to support long-term growth," he says, but the light in his eye says he likes it.
“The spark for the businesses was back in July 2020. After 20 years of creative experience I envisioned bridging the gap between artistic talent and sustainable livelihoods.
“Our team drives our success. Investing in people is the cornerstone.
"As I focus on developing the team, I can see how their individual growth drives collective success.”
His advice to those wanting to enter the entertainment field is to embrace the entrepreneurial mindset early on.
“Balancing work and life is an ongoing process in creating boundaries and knowing when to step back. My current focus is team development and delegating effectively.
"Personally, I integrate my passion for creativity into all aspects of life, blurring the lines between work and play.
“Our proudest achievements are creating over 650 income-generating jobs for creatives in 2023 alone, without funding.
"We built micro-partnerships with 28 incubated companies, contributing to 23 provincial, national and international, music and film awards through our work with artists.
"We expanded from a local to an international footprint, showcasing the power of platform-based development and demonstrated how our platforms can create real economic value for creatives and communities."
From strength to strength
He aims to be a catalyst in transforming the creative landscape, and to be remembered as someone who pioneered innovative yet sustainable models.
“Being nominated for Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year humbles me.
"It's a recognition of the over 650 income-generating jobs created for artists in 2023 alone.
"This encourages me to look five years down the road to an expanded network of creative hubs, fostering innovation across SA, and creating work that people loved doing.”
