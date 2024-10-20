But it's not just clothes and shoes.
“Kingons sells wool and luggage, and the store also has a school department.
“We stock uniforms for 10 schools in the area, making us one of the biggest school suppliers in East London.”
As a hands-on manager, Kingon's roles are many and varied, and he is always busy.
“I do all the marketing and buying for the men’s wear, school wear and ladies shoes. I also attend to all staffing issues.
“I see myself as an 'old-fashioned storekeeper' in a store that has become a one-stop shop over the years.”
He has enjoyed his work from day one.
“Possibly because my father, as a boss, was always open to new ideas, and most times he backed what I came up with. It gave me a lot of freedom and confidence to explore new things.”
His advice to people is to believe in what they are doing and keep on doing it.
“Perseverance is very important, as is working hard, seeing the big picture and doing your best.”
His work-life balance?
“I have loyal and long-serving staff, whom I trust to serve my customers as I would.
“This allows me to have some time off work.
“I love walking my dog on the Nahoon Beach, and will soon start training for my 27th Surfers Challenge.”
Do what you believe in, persevere and look for the big picture
Image: SUPPLIED
Mark Kingon, who represents the third generation to run the family store in Cambridge, East London, had no problem with starting at the bottom.
The firm, started 87 years ago by his grandfather, is one of the last department stores still open in East London.
“I joined the store straight from leaving school — Cambridge High — to work in the menswear department as a salesman.
“I have always enjoyed interacting with customers, and buying new fashions aimed at our customers’ needs.
“We have a menswear department that caters for both casual and formal attire, including a range of footwear, and we have suits for hire, too.”
This section has grown over the years and the prestige brands, particularly Jeep and Polo, are excellent sellers.
“We also cater for the bigger man and receive loyal support in this regard.
“Our ladieswear offers a wide choice, too,” he added.
“Our shoes focus on comfort. Then we have a boutique and an underwear department which specialises in bra fitting.”
We caught the ball and stayed ahead of the curve
But it's not just clothes and shoes.
“Kingons sells wool and luggage, and the store also has a school department.
“We stock uniforms for 10 schools in the area, making us one of the biggest school suppliers in East London.”
As a hands-on manager, Kingon's roles are many and varied, and he is always busy.
“I do all the marketing and buying for the men’s wear, school wear and ladies shoes. I also attend to all staffing issues.
“I see myself as an 'old-fashioned storekeeper' in a store that has become a one-stop shop over the years.”
He has enjoyed his work from day one.
“Possibly because my father, as a boss, was always open to new ideas, and most times he backed what I came up with. It gave me a lot of freedom and confidence to explore new things.”
His advice to people is to believe in what they are doing and keep on doing it.
“Perseverance is very important, as is working hard, seeing the big picture and doing your best.”
His work-life balance?
“I have loyal and long-serving staff, whom I trust to serve my customers as I would.
“This allows me to have some time off work.
“I love walking my dog on the Nahoon Beach, and will soon start training for my 27th Surfers Challenge.”
Jon Schulein at Green Dot Media: Start small, stay relevant and keep up with technology
He said being nominated for the BKCOB awards was a great honour.
“My grandfather was known as the “Gentleman of Cambridge” and I aspire to be able to fill his shoes.
“I would like Kingons to become a household name here in East London.
“As a born-again Christian I try to honour God in everything I do. He has blessed and protected our business.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos