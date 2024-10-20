Schulein says he is often asked about the driving force behind Green Dot Media's success.
“I can say without a shadow of doubt that it is the support of the family, especially my wife, who has backed me through all the ups and downs of running a business.”
From a business advice perspective, the best tip he has received to date is that there is no such thing as luck — only preparation and opportunity.
Coupled with this is: start small, but keep adding new products to stay relevant and try your best to keep up with technology.
For Schulein, maintaining a balance between work and life is easy.
“God is in the centre of all my decisions. That is how I'm able to balance work with the rest of my life.
“Looking back over Green Dot's 13-year journey, we've had many milestones, and I hope we still have many more.
“But besides opening the business, and the amazing year-on-year growth, more recently we upgraded our printing facility and operations, where we invested over R3m in the past year.”
Some of Schulein's goals for Green Dot are acquiring more space, and growing the firm's footprint both nationally and globally — so watch this space over the next five years.
DispatchLIVE
Jon Schulein at Green Dot Media: Start small, stay relevant and keep up with technology
'Keeping a work-life balance is easy when God is at the centre of all my decisions'
Image: SUPPLIED
As MD of the small company he started, Jon Schulein works closely with the Green Dot Media management team, overseeing it all.
He breaks this down into three key functions: looking after staff, controlling the estimating process, and graphic design.
“When I founded the company 13 years ago, it was because I saw an opportunity, based on my inspiration, to redo the industry.
“At the time it was not a very customer-friendly sector.
“My goal was to make it faster and friendlier for our clients.
“I needed to differentiate our service and our products in what is a competitive market. We focused on quality and on speed of delivery.
“It’s no good producing a product faster than the competition if the final result is shoddy.
“In the same vein, creating a masterpiece is all good and well, but if it takes forever then the client will go somewhere else before you finish.
“That’s why we strive for that golden marriage of speed and quality — that's what leads to satisfied clients, and we pride ourselves on this.”
We caught the ball and stayed ahead of the curve
Schulein says he is often asked about the driving force behind Green Dot Media's success.
“I can say without a shadow of doubt that it is the support of the family, especially my wife, who has backed me through all the ups and downs of running a business.”
From a business advice perspective, the best tip he has received to date is that there is no such thing as luck — only preparation and opportunity.
Coupled with this is: start small, but keep adding new products to stay relevant and try your best to keep up with technology.
For Schulein, maintaining a balance between work and life is easy.
“God is in the centre of all my decisions. That is how I'm able to balance work with the rest of my life.
“Looking back over Green Dot's 13-year journey, we've had many milestones, and I hope we still have many more.
“But besides opening the business, and the amazing year-on-year growth, more recently we upgraded our printing facility and operations, where we invested over R3m in the past year.”
Some of Schulein's goals for Green Dot are acquiring more space, and growing the firm's footprint both nationally and globally — so watch this space over the next five years.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos