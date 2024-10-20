Sinethemba Sakuba, Vusumuzi Ndhlovu and Thembisa Gafini were colleagues at Mercedes-Benz SA for years before Electrical Electronics Quality Solutions was born.
Then, in 2015, when the West Bank car manufacturer launched its new C Class W205 programme and began outsourcing a number of related non-core supply operations, the three friends saw a golden opportunity to branch out on their own.
Combined, the three bring more than 60 years’ experience to the table — Sakuba 13 years, Ndhlovu 21 and Gafini 27, so they were well equipped to make a success of their new venture.
Today EEQS is an enterprise supplier development partner for MBSA, one of the world’s top auto brands.
Said Sakuba: “We provide pre-assembly and sub-assembly services on the MBSA production line.
“We also do battery inspection and charging services for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM).
“In 2022 we expanded our operations by acquiring equity in an Austrian-founded logistics company, Automotive Logistics Solutions, located in the East London IDZ.
“EEQS is now a shareholder of the company, where I hold the role of non-executive director.”
We caught the ball and stayed ahead of the curve
From a tiny startup team, EEQS has employed and upskilled more than 50 East London breadwinners in three years
Image: SUPPLIED
Do what you believe in, persevere and look for the big picture
Looking back, he said the inspiration was ignited by the opportunity presented by MBSA through its Enterprise Supplier Development Programme, where they encourage staff to identify strategic outsourcing opportunities within the supply chain to increase local supplier value.
“We differentiated our operation by staying ahead of the curve, knowing the pain-points for our customers.
“With our 60 years of experience, we are able to provide innovative and agile solutions that are effective and sustainable.
“This removes a lot of stress from our clients.
“We will always acknowledge MBSA’s role in allowing us to get ahead,” Sakuba said.
“A quote that we hold dear comes from Sheryl Sandburg. She said: 'Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence, and making sure that impact lasts in your absence'.
“If we had to give advice to young people starting their own business, it would be to build on your own experience and master the art of what you are good at.
“Then make a business case that people will buy.
“Our greatest achievement is growing our business from our startup team to over 50 staffers in three years.
“As owners, we really enjoy transforming the lives of the people we employ. Our goals are to become a leading solutions provider to the OEM market, as well as to pass on the skills we have developed.”
Sakuba added: “While I love work, I play as hard as I work.
“They are what keep me going, and what make me happy.”
