Alexforbes Investments CEO resigns

Group CEO Dawie de Villiers will act in the role until a replacement for Ann Leepile is found, the group told clients in a letter

23 October 2024
Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor

Alexforbes Investments CEO Ann Leepile has resigned, the financial services group informed its clients on Tuesday...

