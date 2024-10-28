Business

Boxer targets R106bn retail whitespace as it ramps up expansion strategy

Discount retailer plans to roll out more stores in underserved regions

Premium
By Nompilo Goba and Jacqueline Mackenzie - 29 October 2024

Discount retailer Boxer is targeting a R106bn “whitespace opportunity” in the local grocery market as it rallies to lead the discount segment and expand its footprint. This potential market includes areas where Boxer has yet to establish a presence, but sees high demand for its discount-driven offerings...

