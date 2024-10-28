Boxer targets R106bn retail whitespace as it ramps up expansion strategy
Discount retailer plans to roll out more stores in underserved regions
Discount retailer Boxer is targeting a R106bn “whitespace opportunity” in the local grocery market as it rallies to lead the discount segment and expand its footprint. This potential market includes areas where Boxer has yet to establish a presence, but sees high demand for its discount-driven offerings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.