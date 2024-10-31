Business

Development corporation spending millions upgrading properties

Aim of programme is to get big portfolio ready for public-private investment

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 31 October 2024

Property investors will be the big winners as the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) picks up speed with its R546m refurbishment programme on a large portion of its R1.37bn property portfolio...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Analysis of Bafana preliminary squad, preview of Carling Knockout clash between ...
Early voters in Georgia say they trust the process | REUTERS