Energy extraordinaire aims to leave legacy of love, excellence that inspires others
Image: SUPPLIED
Yoliswa Balfour started her business by selling amasi (sour milk) in Mthatha.
This progressed to retail outlets known as “Mr Cow” in different towns in the former Transkei.
Imported rice and dry beans were soon added, which were packaged and retailed.
The business grew steadily and progressed to fuel and franchised restaurants in various towns in the Eastern Cape, including the Shell Ultra City Kei Bridge, still one of the sparkling jewels in Balfour’s business crown.
Balfour is a founder of Lithemba Investments, a woman-led company with significant investment portfolios, including blue-chip coal mining assets and equity in one of the leading oil companies.
“The inspiration to form Lithemba in 2000 was borne through realising the opportunities presented by the BEE regime and the promotion of women participation,” she said.
“Its shareholders are mostly women in the fuel retail sector, and the key focus was investments in the energy sector. This included coal as a bedrock of energy in South Africa.”
Do what you believe in, persevere and look for the big picture
Balfour said her most significant milestone achievement was when after 14 years of a profitless investment in the coal sector, due to the investment’s debt structure, a transaction was concluded to turn it around to a positive position.
“Due to favourable coal prices at that time, we flipped a privately-owned equity, which was negative, for a publicly-listed liquid equity scrip.
“This translated to a debt free equity amounting to 4.1 million shares worth R320 each.”
This transaction benefited many, including nonprofit organisations because of the broad base shareholding structure.
Balfour said her advice that she shared with young people was that there was ample room for young people to participate in business.
“Youth always tend to be more out-of-the-box thinkers, translating to solution-driven activity.
“They are tech-savvy, which is much needed to drive business in the 21st century.
“However, I would encourage them to focus, appreciate that there is no substitution for hard work and be prepared to make sacrifices. They must embrace resilience.
“A good motto is ‘it’s harder than it looks, but it’s easier than you think’.
“During my business career I have had a growing belief that work-life balance is a daily juggle of what are the important goals to achieve.
“Make sure you seek support and surround yourself with your ‘love community’. You can have everything but not at the same time.”
When creativity blurs the lines between work and play
Balfour said her goal was to achieve a business that had a life beyond her own.
“The legacy I would like to leave is one of love, excellence, impact-driven values that inspires those coming behind me as an example of what can be achieved.”
One of her ambitions was to establish a fund that would assist small and medium-sized businesses to succeed.
“The goal will be to meet entrepreneurs where they are, both geographically and in their business route, and progress from there.”
