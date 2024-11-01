De Azevedo has achieved many milestones during her career, including passing the attorneys admission exams and being appointed director after working seven days a week for three years.
‘Learn from every experience, both in and out of the courtroom’
Paula Pinto De Azevedo joined East London legal firm IC Clark Inc in 2020, driven by both personal and professional motives.
Today, she is the CEO, a director and majority shareholder.
The legal firm represents a range of practice areas: litigation, commercial law, Road Accident Fund, matrimonial law, corporate governance, debt collection and more.
“IC Clark Inc was founded in 1979 by Ian Cameron Clark. It had and has an excellent reputation. There was an opportunity to build on this legacy,” she said.
“Heading it into a new era, expanding services, broadening its national and international reach was a challenge.
“It was the perfect time to step into a leadership role where I could drive change, mentor young professionals and position the firm for long-term success in a competitive market.”
De Azevedo said the firm differentiated itself through a client-centred approach, tailored solutions and a strong commitment to excellence.
“We stand out by combining decades of experience with a modern, innovative mindset.
“We are responsive to our clients’ immediate needs but also proactive in anticipating potential legal challenges.
“Personal relationships are enhanced, with each client having access to senior professionals delivering customised legal strategies that align with their unique goals.”
Her advice to aspiring lawyers is to be persistent, say ‘yes’ to everything, embrace continuous learning, and remain adaptable.
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions, seek mentors, and learn from every experience, both in and out of the courtroom. Build strong networks and stay open to new opportunities.”
De Azevedo said maintaining a link between work and life required discipline and prioritisation.
“Clear boundaries are essential. Delegating responsibilities allows me to manage my own workload.
“I make personal time to unwind through exercise, reading or spending quality time with loved ones.”
De Azevedo has achieved many milestones during her career, including passing the attorneys admission exams and being appointed director after working seven days a week for three years.
Other highlights include her appointment to the SA Tax Board, being elected to the National Legal Practice Council and serving on the Guild Theatre board.
She was an executive in the SA Women Lawyers Association Eastern Cape, a nonprofit organisation established in 2006.
Its aims are to ensure transformation and that the constitutional rights of the most vulnerable are promoted, protected and upheld.
“Long-term, I want us to expand our reach nationally and internationally as leaders in commercial law, tax law, international law and corporate governance, and enhance our use of AI technology.”
De Azevedo wants to grow IC Clark Inc by providing continuous development opportunities and mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.
Ultimately, she aims to empower clients and positively affect the communities they serve.
She attributes her position to personal resilience, family support, mentorship, the desire to make a difference, investing in colleagues and staff, overcoming challenges in a male-dominated field and proving hard work and dedication pay off.
“Strong women, who paved the way in law and business, have been an invaluable source of guidance and inspiration.”
