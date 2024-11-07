ELIDZ celebrates 20 years of achievements
More than half a billion rand in private investment has created 5,205 jobs and sparked 21.9% growth in industrial turnover
This has been a significant milestone year for the East London IDZ, marking not only 20 years since its inception as an industrial development zone but the end of two decades of unbroken service from one of SA's most loved and respected captains of industry, outgoing CEO Simphiwe Kondlo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.