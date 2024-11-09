Established in 1994, Broubart Security, which is one of the finalists in the Border Kei Chamber of Business gold awards category, has evolved from a focus on guarding, alarm and cleaning services into a comprehensive provider of innovative security solutions.
Embracing the ethos “driven by people, powered by technology,” Broubart rapidly expanded its AI-based technology division, becoming one of SA’s fastest-growing AI security companies.
Andre Wood is Broubart’s MD.
His role centres on innovation and overseeing the transformation of Broubart into a technologically-advanced security provider, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024.
“I collaborate with an exceptional management team: Anton Bloemhoff, director of technology; Mark Wood, director of operations and sales; and Helen Wood, head of human resources.
“Together, we’re committed to delivering bespoke AI-integrated security solutions for residential and business requirements in SA and beyond.
“Broubart was established by my father, Brian Wood, in 1994 and we remain a proudly family-run business.
“Through high-end technology integration, Broubart not only enhances client security but also offers substantial cost savings, up to 60% compared to traditional man-guarding and reactive alarm solutions.
“Our approach is leveraging the best in technology to deliver solutions for our clients.
“Our team and clients are the backbone of our success, and how we integrate our technology solutions reflects the dedication and expertise of each team member.
“Our leadership is diverse and dynamic, with every member bringing their strengths to the table.
“This diversity allows us to reach our goals and create a workplace that attracts talented individuals seeking career growth at every level.”
Broubart’s AI-integrated solutions save costs, enhance security
Image: SUPPLIED
Wood said the best business advice he had received was to uphold honesty and integrity — “staying true to our values and principles, which align with Broubart’s mission”.
Wood said a pivotal milestone in his personal work journey was launching the business’s technologies division 18 years ago.
“When we started, my father’s unwavering belief in security and community service was all we had, and it remains at the heart of Broubart.
“Back then, the security landscape was vastly different, and our technology solutions hadn’t yet taken shape.
“But over the years, the ideas and tools we pioneered have become industry standards, driving a transformative impact on security.”
Broubart’s five-year vision is to continuously transform and develop its services, with cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service in the Eastern Cape, while strategically expanding the company’s reach nationally and internationally.
Wood said maintaining a work-life balance was all about nurturing what brought energy and fulfilment.
“For me, sports and family time are keys to resetting and recharging.
“Spending time outdoors, whether exploring the open lands or diving into the vast ocean, also plays a huge role.
“There’s something incredibly grounding about being surrounded by nature, and it’s the perfect antidote to a busy work life.”
For young people considering a career in security, Wood described the industry as “dynamic, multifaceted ... with diverse areas of expertise, from operations and administration to advanced technology”.
“It’s a 24/7, 365-day field that’s never dull or static.
“Young professionals aiming for a security career should cultivate a thorough understanding of industry regulations and a commitment to continuous learning.”
