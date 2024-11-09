“Bate Chubb & Dickson Inc, or Bate Chubb as it is commonly known, is one of the older law firms in the country,” said Angus Warren, a senior partner in the firm.
“Our reputation was built on our commitment to service excellence.
“We have a balanced client base ranging from private individuals to leading national and multinational corporations.
“We are recognised as a firm with comprehensive general experience, able to provide clients with expert service in all fields of law, including family law, property law, commercial law and general litigation.”
The current directors all have their roots in the Eastern Cape.
They take great pride in the quality of the client-care provided and the cordial manner in which the practice is conducted.
The firm’s strength lies in its accessibility, prompt and efficient service, a modern and proactive approach, its continued use of advanced equipment and technology, cost-effective rates and maintenance of the highest ethical standards.
Leading legal practice one of SA’s oldest
Image: SUPPLIED
“Over our existence we have been moulded as a firm of distinction with loyal and satisfied clients.
“My involvement since joining the firm on October 15 1990 has been to develop and manage the firm’s finances, administrative operations, and our conveyancing department, and as the figurehead in our estates department.
“As the longest standing director, I have the title senior director with the responsibility to lead a diverse board of directors whose collective strength emanates from their diverse personalities and extensive legal expertise.
“Looking back I chose the firm because I perceived it to be the leading legal practice in East London, and because I felt most comfortable with the directors at that time, and that’s 34 years ago.”
Warren said the company strove to differentiate itself by providing a personalised legal service, which was distinguished through excellence.
“In achieving this goal, our team of staff is our most valuable asset, and we could not have the success we have achieved over the years without them.”
