Win for Johann Rupert’s Leopards Creek in dispute with municipality
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled that the Valuation Appeal Board (VAB) of the Ehlanzeni district in Mpumalanga erred in ignoring expert evidence brought by Johann Rupert’s golf course Leopard Creek in its long-drawn valuation dispute with the Nkomazi Local Municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.