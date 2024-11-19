Construction mafia cost economy R63bn in five years, says Ashor Sarupen
The deputy finance minister says the demand for up to 30% of a contract’s value delays critical infrastructure delivery
The construction industry, which contributes about 3% to GDP and employs more than 1.3-million South Africans, is under threat from the construction mafia, which has disrupted more than 180 projects worth R63bn since 2019. It uses tactics such as extortion, intimidation, violence and sabotage...
