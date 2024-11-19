How to register your spaza shop

Registering your shop under the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act involves key steps to ensure compliance:
- Prepare documentation such as your ID or passport (for foreign nationals, include Section 22/24 permits or valid visas) and physical and postal addresses. Include health and safety certificates if required.
- Complete the application: Obtain the application form from municipal offices or their website. Fill in details about your business type, location and goods or services offered.
- Submit documents in-person:
- Visit the municipal registration department to submit the completed application, identity documents, proof of citizenship or visa and business registration details.
- Provide health and safety certificates to the municipal health department for businesses dealing with food or regulated services.
- Submit a sworn affidavit confirming compliance with legal norms to the legal or compliance office.
- Proof of business location: Provide evidence, such as a lease agreement or property ownership document, to verify the address where the business operates.
- Updated financial information: In some cases, the municipality may require proof of financial standing or tax clearance certificates to confirm your business' legal and economic compliance.
- Employee information: If your business employs staff, you may need to provide employee details and ensure compliance with local labour laws.
- Fire safety compliance: Submit a fire safety certificate if your business operates in a space that requires adherence to fire safety regulations.
- Environmental clearance: If applicable, submit an environmental compliance certificate, specially for businesses that may impact local ecosystems.
- Verification checks: Be ready for background checks by the municipality, potentially involving law enforcement agencies, to verify your business’s legitimacy.
- Receive your permit: After approval, receive your registration card or permit and display it visibly at your business for inspection.
- Database registration: Your business information will be entered into a municipal database managed per Promotion of Access to Information Act guidelines.
- Complaints and appeals: Access the complaints system for feedback and file appeals for any rejected applications within 21 days.
- Supplier records: Maintain records of your suppliers’ identification to prove the goods you sell are sourced from legitimate entities. Be prepared to present the records on request.
- Compliance with trading area restrictions: Ensure your business location aligns with designated business zones or markets as defined by the municipality’s spatial planning.
- Signage permits: Obtain a permit if you plan to display any signs outside your business premises.
SowetanLIVE
How to register your spaza shop
A quick guide to legalising your business
Journalist
Image: THULANI MBELE
