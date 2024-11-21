Business

WATCH | SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago announces decision of MPC on interest rates

By TimesLIVE - 21 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing the decision of the monetary policy committee on interest rates.

Economists said they anticipated rates would be cut by 25 basis points. This comes as inflation cooled to 2.8% in October, from 3.8% in September.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

MPC interest rate announcement
These underwater AI robots could keep UK's turbines spinning | REUTERS