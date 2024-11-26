Life concluded the disposal of AMG in January 2024 and received R10.2bn in net cash proceeds after the settlement of offshore debt and transaction costs. A special dividend of R6 per share, amounting to R8.8bn, was paid in April from these proceeds.
With the final cash dividend of 31c per share and the 70c special dividend, total distributions for the year, including special dividends amount to R10.6bn, it said.
The Southern African operations grew revenue 7.7% to R23.67bn amid robust demand for their services, which led to higher utilisation of the group’s hospitals and complementary services.
Paid patient days (PPD) growth was 1.2% and occupancies rose to 69% from 68.2% a year ago.
Its international operations, which include revenue from only LMI’s radiopharmaceutical products, grew revenue 181% to R1.845bn.
LMI’s NeuraCeq remains the key revenue driver and continued to generate sales from the clinical trials of disease-modifying drugs within the Alzheimer’s disease field.
The approval of Leqembi in the US during the year-earlier period, and the subsequent approval for reimbursement of both the drug and amyloid diagnostic testing needed before commencing treatment, were positive for LMI, the group said.
The business generated more than 100% growth in commercial volumes and sales of NeuraCeq compared with the year-earlier period.
Looking to 2025, the group said the Southern African business would keep growing its underlying asset base, adding 55 acute hospital beds, 24 acute rehabilitation beds and starting construction on a new Life Healthcare acute hospital in the Western Cape (140 beds).
It would also keep growing its imaging business with further transactions expected to be completed in the 2025 financial year and with further expansion in its nuclear medicine business.
Capex for 2025 was expected to be R2.6bn, it said.
Life Healthcare declares special dividend
Revenue was driven by robust activity growth in Southern Africa and an increase in the number of NeuraCeq doses sold
Life Healthcare, which reported its full-year results on Tuesday, increased its dividend by almost 15% as well as declaring a special dividend of 70c per share.
Revenue from continuing operations for the year to end-September was up 12.7% to R25.5bn, driven by robust activity growth in Southern Africa and an increase in the number of NeuraCeq doses sold, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Total headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 73.4% to 152.9c and were 58.9% higher for continuing operations at 139c.
Earnings per share (EPS) increased to 328.8c from 18.3c mainly due to the R2.8bn one-off gain recognised after the completion of the AMG disposal, it said.
The group said it had a good second-half performance from the acute and complementary businesses.
Group normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations increased by 19.9%.
