Elon Musk’s Starlink ordered to cease Namibian operations

The communications regulator has not issued a licence as the application is under review

By Nqobile Dludla - 29 November 2024
Starlink's licence application in Namibia is still under review. Picture: SCOTT OLSON/GETTY IMAGES
The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) said on Thursday it had issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink for operating in the country without a licence.

Starlink, the satellite unit of SpaceX, operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecommunications monopolies.

Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications service licence in Namibia, but the regulator has not issued the licence as the application is under review.

“Following an investigation, Cran has established that Starlink is operating a network within Namibia without the required telecommunications licence,” Cran said.

“On November 26, the authority issued a cease-and-desist order to Starlink, instructing the company to immediately cease all operations in Namibia.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The regulator also advised the public not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal in Namibia.

Its investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and have opened criminal cases with the Namibian police in this regard, it added.

Earlier this year, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licensed.

Reuters

