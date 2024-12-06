Metro and business sign pact to work together
Leadership Compact aimed at ‘building a city where we can live, work and invest’, says mayor
After nearly a year of private meetings and strategy sessions, the Border Kei Chamber of Business and aligned groups of members, with support from the Buffalo City metro municipality, signed the Leadership Compact at a ceremony at the Regent Hotel in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.