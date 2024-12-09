Business Editors Choice
Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts
Power outages likely to continue at low levels from next month until the end of 2028
Load-shedding may return as early as next month but will remain at low levels until the end of 2028, when South Africans may suffer the consequences of an electricity supply deficit from January to September, an analysis by the boutique financial advisory firm Cresco shows...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.