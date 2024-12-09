Business Editors Choice

Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts

Power outages likely to continue at low levels from next month until the end of 2028

Premium
By Antoinette Slabbert - 10 December 2024

Load-shedding may return as early as next month but will remain at low levels until the end of 2028, when South Africans may suffer the consequences of an electricity supply deficit from January to September, an analysis by the boutique financial advisory firm Cresco shows...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Jay-Z responds to rape allegations, calling it blackmail | NewsNation Prime