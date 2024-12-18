MTN’s Bayobab CEO, Frédéric Schepens, to leave immediately
MTN has announced a raft of changes to key leadership roles
MTN has announced a raft of changes to key leadership roles that will see Frédéric Schepens, CEO of fibre infrastructure business Bayobab, leaving the group with immediate effect...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.