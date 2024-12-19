Competition body delays publishing SA media inquiry report
The Competition Commission, which investigates market structures and antitrust matters, says the provisional report has been extended to early 2025
The Competition Commission has delayed the publishing of its report on how digital channels are affecting traditional media platforms and advertising revenues, following a month of public hearings in March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.