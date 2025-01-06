ArcelorMittal SA pulls the plug on longs steel business
The company’s decision could affect about 3,500 direct and indirect jobs
Steel major ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) will proceed with the wind down of its longs steel business, warning that the move will have a profound effect on local economies...
