Steel needs 'covered in Eastern Cape'
Province's main supplier says he's been quietly building up supplies since rumours of ArcelorMittal 's troubles first began
SA’s biggest steel manufacturer, ArcelorMittal SA, appears to be going ahead with its threats to shut up its long products shop, but the Eastern Cape's top supplier says he has his loyal clients covered...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.