Sales Representative

A well established tractor

parts company is looking

for a Sales person to

represent them in the

EASTERN CAPE.

The successful applicant

must have the following

minimum requirements:

• At least 3 years

knowledge of Tractors

Parts. Especially for the

following brands: MF,

Ford, Fiat, NH, JD

• Knowledge of Pastel, MS

Office (Word, Excel &

Outlook)

• Own Transport

Job Description

• Management of Part

Department.

• Ordering, selling and

marketing of tractor parts.

• Counting of Stock on a

monthly basis

• Stock Control

• Salary Negotiable



Email CV and

contactable references

to: tractorspares4@gmail.com