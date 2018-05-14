Sales Representative
A well established tractor
parts company is looking
for a Sales person to
represent them in the
EASTERN CAPE.
The successful applicant
must have the following
minimum requirements:
• At least 3 years
knowledge of Tractors
Parts. Especially for the
following brands: MF,
Ford, Fiat, NH, JD
• Knowledge of Pastel, MS
Office (Word, Excel &
Outlook)
• Own Transport
Job Description
• Management of Part
Department.
• Ordering, selling and
marketing of tractor parts.
• Counting of Stock on a
monthly basis
• Stock Control
• Salary Negotiable
Email CV and
contactable references
to: tractorspares4@gmail.com
Please sign in or register to comment.