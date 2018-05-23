Classifieds

White Nissan Bakkie – Reg CYD992EC

THE following vehicle has not been claimed:

White Nissan Bakkie - Reg CYD992EC.

Vehicle will be sold to recuperate costs.

Contact us on 043 7321068 to arrange collection.

