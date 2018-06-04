SB GROUP Ltd
General Manager (GM) – Insurance
Our company is looking for a General Manager who will be in charge of the Regional Sales Managers/Area Managers, Financial Advisors and office staff. The General Manager will be reporting directly to the Group Managing Director.
Duties will include but not limited to:
Increasing managements effectiveness by recruiting and selecting, training and coaching, communicating strategies and providing educational opportunities
Develops strategic plan by studying technological and financial opportunities, presenting assumptions, recommending objectives
Researching insurance companies’ policies and negotiating with underwriters to find the most suitable insurance for clients at the best price
Accomplishes subsidiary objectives by establishing plans, budgets, and results measurements, allocating resources, reviewing progress, making mid-course corrections
Ensuring clients understand the terms and the extent of the cover provided in line with industry regulations
Amending existing policies mid-term based on changed risk features e.g. change in sum insured advising clients on processing their claim to obtain fair and fast settlement without hassle marketing and acquiring new clients, maintaining regular contact with clients and monitoring their needs
Keeping abreast of competitors’ strength and weakness for leveraging the same for increasing business
Qualifications and Experience:
Relevant Degree ideally with Risk Management experience
5-10years experience in management and general insurance
10+ years of experience within the field of insurance, ideally on the broker side
Please email CV’s to recruitment@sbgroupltd.
