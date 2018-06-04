SB GROUP Ltd

General Manager (GM) – Insurance

Our company is looking for a General Manager who will be in charge of the Regional Sales Managers/Area Managers, Financial Advisors and office staff. The General Manager will be reporting directly to the Group Managing Director.

Duties will include but not limited to:

Increasing managements effectiveness by recruiting and selecting, training and coaching, communicating strategies and providing educational opportunities

Develops strategic plan by studying technological and financial opportunities, presenting assumptions, recommending objectives

Researching insurance companies’ policies and negotiating with underwriters to find the most suitable insurance for clients at the best price

Accomplishes subsidiary objectives by establishing plans, budgets, and results measurements, allocating resources, reviewing progress, making mid-course corrections

Researching insurance companies’ policies and negotiating with underwriters to find the most suitable insurance for clients at the best price

Ensuring clients understand the terms and the extent of the cover provided in line with industry regulations

Amending existing policies mid-term based on changed risk features e.g. change in sum insured advising clients on processing their claim to obtain fair and fast settlement without hassle marketing and acquiring new clients, maintaining regular contact with clients and monitoring their needs

Keeping abreast of competitors’ strength and weakness for leveraging the same for increasing business

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Degree ideally with Risk Management experience

5-10years experience in management and general insurance

10+ years of experience within the field of insurance, ideally on the broker side

Please email CV’s to recruitment@sbgroupltd.